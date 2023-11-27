Elon Musk says ready for 'help' to destroy Hamas

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has said that he wants to 'help' destroy Hamas. Musk is currently in Israel, just weeks after he received flak from civil rights group which said that he amplified antisemitism on X. Musk is due to discuss combating antisemitism in the online world. He is also likely to comment further on Starlink satellite service in Gaza and AI safety.

Musk said one of the challenges in tackling anti-semitism was "ultimately stopping the propaganda that is convincing people to engage in, you know, murder", as quoted by Yahoo News.

In an online chat with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that Hamas must be destroyed, Musk said: "There's no choice".

"I'd like to help as well," he added.

Monday (November 27) was the last day of four-day truce brokered between Israel and Hamas. Talks were on to further extend it.

On Sunday, Hamas released 17 of the hostages in its custody. The released prisoners included a 4-year-old Israeli-American girl. Hamas has till now, released 58 prisoners. Israel in exchange, has freed 117 Palestinian prisoners till now.

Open to extending truce, says Israel

Israel meanwhile, said on Monday that it was open to extending the four-day truce with Hamas in case the militant group continues to release hostages. Thee is mounting intermational pressure to extend the pause in fighting.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy told the media that Israel has put Hamas "on notice" about "option for an extension" of the truce.

US President Joe Biden has already supported extension of truce.

"That's our goal, to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza," Biden said Sunday.

But has underlined the nature of the pause as one that'll be in effect "as long as prisoners keep coming out".