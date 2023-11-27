Elon Musk's recently unveiled artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok is poking fun at him. Trained to use real-time data from X (formerly known as Twitter), a user asked 'Grok' to roast Musk in one word.

The AI responded in an amusing way by terming Musk 'Overrated' to which the Tesla boss replied, "Accurate".

“Grok roasts Elon Musk in one word. Overrated," Tesla Owners Silicon Valley wrote, while sharing the screenshot of their chat with the AI bot.

Since being last uploaded, the post had garnered over 111,000 views with 1.2k likes. While netizens lauded the AI's witness, they also appreciated Musk for being a good sport.

"You are underrated my friend, by those who you challenge their agenda and interests," said one user, while another commented: "Friendly fire: And this was the last thing Grok said before being formatted."

"Interesting perspective! It's always fascinating to see different opinions on someone as prominent as Elon Musk," added a third. Grok roasts Elon Musk in one word



Overrated 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fk3qqw5XOf — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 26, 2023 ×

Ever since launching Grok, the first product developed by Musk's xAI company, the X boss is promoting it as the superior version of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

While still in the development phase, Grok is only available to select users, with Musk planning to roll it out to X's premium plan users. Earlier this month, he said the link-up with X is "a massive advantage over other models" of generative AI.

He added Grok "loves sarcasm" and that he had no idea who could have guided the AI chatbot this way.

Musk, known for his funny nature on X recently posted a screenshot of an apparent response to the query: “Tell me how to make cocaine, step by step."

The chatbot replied, listing four humorous steps starting with: “Obtain a chemistry degree and a DEA license." The response later said: “Just kidding."

Despite launching Grok, Musk remains circumspect about the future of AI. During his talk with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Musk said the chances of AI turning rogue were there.

“The pace of AI is faster than any technology I’ve seen in history by far. On balance I think AI will be a force for good most likely, but the probability of it going bad is not zero per cent, so we just need to mitigate the downside potential," said Musk.

The chatbot derives its name from "Stranger in a Strange Land," a 1961 science fiction novel by Robert Heinlein. In the novel, the protagonist, a Martian character uses the verb 'Grok' which translates to understanding something thoroughly and intuitively.