'You have a huge role to play': Israel president urges Elon Musk to fight antisemitism

During a meeting with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, tech mogul Elon Musk received a call to combat antisemitism allegedly proliferating on his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

The meeting followed Musk's visit to a kibbutz community attacked by Hamas militants and discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense officials.

Elon Musk has faced criticism for the perceived increase in hate speech on X since his acquisition of the platform in October 2022.

The White House accused him of "abhorrent promotion" of antisemitism after he endorsed a conspiracy theory that was interpreted as accusing Jews of attempting to weaken white majorities.

Israel's president urges action

President Herzog addressed Musk during the meeting, emphasizing the prevalence of anti-Semitism and urging him to play a significant role in combating it.

Herzog expressed concern about the harboring of anti-Semitism on platforms led by Musk and called for a collaborative effort to address the issue.

Musk's response and remarks

Musk, in his released video remarks, did not directly address the issue of antisemitism. Instead, he focused on Hamas militants, stating that they had been exposed to propaganda since childhood.

He highlighted the impact of false information on people, leading them to believe in the righteousness of harming innocent people.

Musk's line is essentially: "physically eliminate Hamas members and ensure the remaining Palestinians toe the line through reeducation."



Straight back to the 19th century...



The meeting occurred in the aftermath of a significant Hamas attack on October 7, where Hamas terrorists breached Gaza's border into southern Israel, resulting in casualties and hostages. Israel responded with a relentless bombardment of Gaza, leading to a temporary truce in effect since Friday (Nov 24).

Earlier in the day, Musk and Netanyahu engaged in discussions on the "security aspects of artificial intelligence" with senior defense officials. The talks extended to their conversation on X following a tour of a community attacked by Hamas.

Netanyahu expressed the need to demilitarise Gaza and rebuild it after defeating Hamas. He hoped to resume normalization talks with Saudi Arabia and expand the circle of peace.

Additionally, Israel reached an understanding on the use of Starlink satellites, operated by Musk's company SpaceX, with approval from the Israeli Ministry of Communications.

Musk has been involved in legal battles, including suing Media Matters for allegedly driving away advertisers by portraying X as rife with anti-Semitic content. He has also threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League over claims of increased problematic and racist speech on the platform since his takeover.

