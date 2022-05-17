Elon Musk posts poop emoji in response to Twitter CEO's thread on fake accounts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to strange tweets and recently, he has been dominating headlines for weird responses and posts on the social networking site. Musk’s most recent tweet once again caused ripples on the site as he responded to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal’s post insisting that the company is doing everything possible to eliminate bots and spam accounts.

On Tuesday, Agarwal tweeted that the internal estimates regarding the spam accounts on Twitter were ‘well under 5%’ after Musk’s comments on the company’s handling of the situation. He added that the estimates have more or less remained constant since 2013 but it cannot be ‘reproduced externally as it takes a lot of ‘private and public information’ to determine if the user is a bot.

Also read | More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

"Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share). Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day,” he explained.

However, Musk was visibly not impressed with the explanation provided by Agarwal as he replied to the Twitter thread with a single poop emoji. He followed it up with another tweet that read – “So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter.”

Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter for USD 44 billion but he decided to put the deal on hold temporarily following reports that Twitter had estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -