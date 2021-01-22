Elon Musk offers $100 million to develop a technology on Twitter

Tesla owner and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has thrown an open challenge to the Twitteratis and has announced a $100 million prize for the winner.

Known for being a tech expert and a man with abundant resources, Musk has often used his resources in a generous way. This time, he has vowed to fight for a greener Earth.

To make his actions count in helping control climate change on the planet Earth, Musk asked people to develop a technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions.

"Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology," Musk tweeted.

Keeping a check on the carbon emissions is becoming a point of concern lately as more and more people are urging fellow Earthlings to keep climate change in check. However, very little progress has been made, especially in the rea of technology.

Last year, the International Energy Agency had claimed that a sharp increase in deployment of carbon capture technology was needed to meet the set goals of zero emissions for various countries.

Keeping the same in mind, Musk has now urged people to come ahead and share ideas and develop such technologies.

A user also threw an idea at Musk, asking if "a sabatier reactor considered a carbon capture technology? Or maybe a good carbon capture machine can be used for a more efficient and powerful sabatier reactor."

Musk acknowledged the idea and offered suggestions. "It’s a good path for fully renewable rocket energy, so solves part of problem, but longer chain hydrocarbons than CH4 are needed to be solid at room temp," he replied to the tweet.

As of now, no details have been given by the tech entrepreneur, but Musk has claimed more details will be revealed soon.