Tweet meet: Elon Musk suggests road tunnels for green Earth; Miami Mayor agrees

This is the 21st century and anything is now possible with the help of technology, and Tesla owner Elon Musk seems to be quite excited to combine technology and a collective mission of 'green Earth'.

Making sure that he can help along with his technologically advanced ideas, Musk has now suggested constructing road tunnels under the busy city US roads.

The birth of this idea took place in a series of exchanged tweets between the tech tycoon Elon Musk and Miami's Mayor.

"Battery cell production is the fundamental rate-limiter slowing down a sustainable energy future. Very important problem," Musk tweeted.

Miami's Mayor Francis Suarez agreed to it, saying, "couldn’t agree more...would love to have you @CityofMiami. City Hall to discuss it and potential solutions for the benefit of our future..."

Musk explained that the traffic jams "generate megatons of toxic gases & particulate, but @boringcompany road tunnels under Miami would solve traffic & be an example to the world."

He also added that he has already had a word about this with the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last week. "If Governor & Mayor want this done, we will do it," Musk tweeted.

While the idea sounds nice, many Floridians are not convinced about the same as they feel it does not sound do-able due to the shallow water table and the heavy expense the construction will incur.