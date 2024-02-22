Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker for advocacy of 'free speech'

Norwegian Member of Parliament Marius Nilsen has nominated billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing Musk's unwavering support for dialogue, free speech, and global connectivity, as per a Politico report. Nilsen highlighted Musk's contributions through his tech companies, including X and Tesla, which have aimed to improve societies and enhance communication worldwide.

Nilsen expressed gratitude to Musk for providing Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine following the Russian invasion, stressing how Musk's ventures have fostered a more interconnected and secure world.

"The multitude of tech companies Musk has founded, owns or runs, aimed at bettering societies, increasing knowledge of both earth and space, in addition to enabling communication and connectivity globally... has helped make the world a more connected and safer place," Mr Nilsen told local outlet Agderposten.

Also watch | Elon Musk's SpaceX emerges as major US government contractor As a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," Musk has always claimed to be an upholder of free speech which led him to reinstate suspended accounts like those of Andrew Tate and Donald Trump, and championing open dialogue.

Beyond X and Tesla, Musk leads SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink. With a staggering net worth of $209 billion as of February 21, Musk's influence spans various industries, driving innovation and technological advancement on a global scale, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Parallel nomination for Julian Assange

In a parallel development, another Norwegian figure nominated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Assange's nomination, driven by his exposure of Western war crimes.