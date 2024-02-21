Neuralink's first human patient can now control computer mouse with thoughts, Musk confirms

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Neuralink, announced during a recent social media event that the first human recipient of the company's brain-chip implant has fully recovered. The individual has demonstrated the remarkable ability to manipulate a computer mouse solely through their thoughts.

"Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk said in a Spaces event on social media platform X.

According to him, the patient's recovery has been smooth, with no reported complications. The newfound capability to manoeuver a computer mouse through pure thought signifies a significant milestone in Neuralink's journey.

Musk disclosed that Neuralink's focus has now shifted towards maximising the patient's interaction with the computer interface. The objective is to increase the number of mouse button clicks achieved solely through neural signals.

While the initial reports are promising, Neuralink has yet to provide additional information in response to queries from Reuters. The company's silence leaves room for speculation regarding the intricacies of the procedure and the extent of the patient's recovery.

Innovative approach to brain-computer interface

Neuralink's groundbreaking achievement stems from its approach to brain-computer interface technology.

The procedure involves the precise placement of a chip within the brain's motor control region, facilitating the translation of intentions into actions.

Initial applications aim to empower people to manipulate computer cursors and keyboards using their thoughts.

Elon Musk envisions a future where Neuralink's technology revolutionises the treatment of various medical conditions. Beyond assisting with motor control, he believes the chips could offer solutions for conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Despite its achievements, Neuralink has faced scrutiny, particularly regarding safety protocols. Recent reports revealed fines imposed on the company for violating transportation regulations.