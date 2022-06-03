'Elon Musk is a wolf in expensive sheep's clothing': Non-profits launch a campaign to stop Twitter takeover

As Elon Musk's proposed purchase of Twitter clears a review by US antitrust authorities, advocacy groups have launched a "Stop The Deal" campaign to stop the billionaire from purchasing the social media giant. Twitter recently announced that the deal for Musk's acquisition of the company is a step closer with its passing of the US antitrust review. However, the $44 billion deal still has to pass reviews by other regulators and must get shareholders' approval.

The campaign, which has been launched by a coalition of non-profit groups aims to stop the takeover.

Calling Musk "a wolf in expensive sheep's clothing" Nicole Gill, Accountable Tech's executive director, said that his takeover is fuelled by "ego and grievance".

"If we don’t stop this deal, he'll hand a megaphone to demagogues and extremists, who will cheer him as they incite more hate, harm, and harassment."

The "Stop The Deal" campaign has plans to convince Twitter shareholders and advertisers against the takeover.

It will also involve urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other review agencies to scrutinize the takeover deal closely.

MoveOn, SumOfUs, Media Matters for America, and the Center for Countering Digital Hate are just a few of the dozen organisations working on the campaign.

Elon Musk is an avid Twitter user, who is known for making provocative and controversial statements regarding current events or other public figures, as well as witty or business-related comments.

