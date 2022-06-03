Biden in a rare rebuke 'wishes' Musk 'lots of luck on his trip to moon', gets 'Thanks Mr President!' in reply

Just a day after Elon Musk's email to Tesla executives about a 10 per cent job cut and how he feels 'super bad' about the US economy got leaked, US President Joe Biden in what could be seen as a rare rebuke responded "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon". Biden made the remark while speaking to the press on the stronger-than-expected job growth in the United States in May as he also brushed aside criticism of his handling of inflation.

President Biden and the Tesla CEO have long shared a frosty relationship. Musk has in the past complained that the Viden administration has “done everything it can to sideline and ignore Tesla".

On Friday, when asked by reporters to remark on Musk's comments about United States' economy, the President said that while the Tesla CEO is talking about that companies such as Ford are looking to hire more people as they invest in electrical vehicles.

Watch | Musk wants to cut Tesla staff by 10%

"While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly," said Biden.

"Ford is increasing investment and building new electric vehicles. Six thousand new employees, union employees I might add, in the Midwest."

"The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon.”

Following Biden's "wishes" the billionaire Musk tweeted "Thanks Mr President!" adding to his tweet a link to NASA's April 2021 award of a $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX for the development of a vehicle to transport astronauts to the Moon.

Also read | Elon Musk may cut 10% jobs in Tesla, he has 'super bad feeling' about economy

On Thursday, Musk wrote in an email to Tesla executives that he had a bad feeling about the economy and that the company needed to make a 10 per cent job cut.

Inflation in the United States is near 40-year highs, resulting in a significant increase in the cost of living for Americans. However, the US President said that believes that the latest batch of solid employment figures shows the United States can confront inflation while maintaining healthy economic growth.

Highlighting the US economy's durability in the face of rising consumer costs Biden remarked, "We've laid an economic foundation that's historically strong".

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.