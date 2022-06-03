Elon Musk may cut 10% jobs in Tesla, he has 'super bad feeling' about economy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk intends to cut about 10% of jobs in the company as has a "super bad feeling" about the economy, he said in an email to executives on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Musk told staff to return to the workplace or leave the company, a demand that has already faced pushback in Germany where the company has a new factory.

"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in that email."If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."

Inflation in the United States is hovering at 40-year highs and has caused a jump in the cost of living for Americans. At the same time, the Federal Reserve faces the difficult task of dampening demand enough to curb inflation while not causing a recession.

In late May, when asked by a Twitter user whether the economy was approaching a recession, Musk said, "Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen."

Musk's stark warning of a potential recession and the knock-on effect for automakers is the most direct and high-profile forecast of its kind in the industry.

While concerns about the risk of a recession have grown, demand for Tesla cars and other electric vehicles has remained strong and many of the traditional indicators of a downturn - including increasing dealer inventories in the United States - have not materialized.

But Tesla has struggled to restart production at its Shanghai factory after COVID-19 lockdowns forced costly outages at the plant.

[ With inputs from agencies]



