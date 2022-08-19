Elon Musk embroils ad tech firms in Twitter bot account controversy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been attempting for some time to backtrack on the $44 million deal with Twitter Inc., has now moved to involve other businesses in his bid to demonstrate that the social media giant concealed information on bot and spam accounts.

According to documents filed in a Delaware court on Thursday, the billionaire is trying to obtain documents from advertising technology companies as part of his effort to learn more about bot and spam accounts on Twitter.

New York-based Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify, have been served subpoenas by Musk's attorneys demanding any records or correspondence about their participation in any audit of Twitter's user base or in examining accounts.

As per Reuters, the two businesses serve advertisers who want to make sure that the ads they pay for are seen by actual people and not just automated bots. They do this by using technology to verify independently that actual people are viewing digital ads.

Tesla's CEO has accused Twitter of withholding information about how it determines the percentage of bots on its site, and Twitter has responded by suing him for trying to break the $44 billion deal.

Musk alleged that Twitter's monetizable daily active users are 65 million fewer than what the business has stated in a countersuit filed earlier this month. However, Twitter claims that its disclosures are accurate.

