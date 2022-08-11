Elon Musk wants to question Twitter employees who count bots

There's an update in the infamous Elon Musk-Twitter saga. The "on again-off again" love story has met yet another twist. Remember when Tesla CEO Musk was going to walk out of the "relationship"? Well, now he wants proof of fidelity. Elon Musk has in the last few days demanded proof from the Social media giant Twitter to provide proof and convince him of the authenticity of its users. He continues to claim that Twitter has close to 20 per cent bot accounts, as opposed to the five per cent that the company claims.

The most recent demand made by his legal team is that Twitter must provide a list of the names of the staff members who calculate what proportion of users on the social media platform are spam and bot accounts.

Quoting sources "familiar with the matter" Reuters reported that on Tuesday Musk's lawyers submitted a letter filed under seal. They urged the judge presiding over the case to order Twitter to hand over the employee names so that the defence team could interview them.

In the legal battle over whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk must honour his $44 billion acquisition of the social media business, bot and spam accounts on the social media giant Twitter have emerged as a key issue.

Musk announced last month that he was suspending the agreement because Twitter had concealed information about these accounts. Twitter sued Musk to complete the transaction and has claimed that the issue is unrelated to the deal with Musk.

