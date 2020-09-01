Elon Musk becomes world's third richest man; Bezos' ex-wife now world's richest woman

While billions of people have struggling to keep their business afloat in the pandemic this year, the year has been gracious for billionaire Elon Musk.

According to recent reports, Elon Musk has crossed Mark Zuckerberg to become world's third richest man as his net worth increased to $115.4 billion.

The Founder of social media giant Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, is now on the fourth position with a net worth of $110.8 billion.

The SPaceX and Tesla owner saw an increase of nearly $87.8 billion this year due to an increase of almost 500 per cent in Tesla's shares.

The reports by Bloomberg Billionaire Index have also suggested that Musk, who is quite famous and liked on twitter too, has gained the most among all the billionaires.

As per Bloomberg, "Tesla’s $464 billion market value is now more than retail behemoth Walmart."

Musk is now following Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, with a net worth of $202 billion and Bill Gates, the second richest man who has a net worth of $125 billion.

World's richest woman

The year has been good for Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott too, as she climbed the ranks to become world's richest woman after she received a 4 per cent stake in Amazon.com Inc. as part of her divorce from founder Bezos. Now, her net worth is $66.4 billion.