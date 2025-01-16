A teenager who stabbed 15-year-old Elianne Andam with a kitchen knife in "white-hot anger at having been disrespected", has been found guilty of murder on Thursday (Jan 16).

Hassan Sentamu, who was 17 at the time of the attack, which happened on September 27 last year, attacked Andam outside a shopping centre in Croydon, south London.

The jury at the Old Bailey reached a 10-2 majority verdict.

Sentamu had already admitted manslaughter and further claimed that he was not in control of his actions because of his autism, but the jury did not accept this defence.

What was the case?

Elianne was stabbed during a meeting at the Whitgift Centre to exchange belongings with Sentamu's ex-girlfriend, who was her friend.

The teenager was carrying a knife as he was feeling "disrespected" by the group of girls the day before, who threw water at him because they did not like the way he had treated their friend, his ex-girlfriend.

The jury heard that Sentamu was seeking revenge, and when Elianne snatched a bag with his belongings in, he chased her down and stabbed her multiple times.

Elianne suffered a fatal 12-cm-deep stab to the neck. A passing bus driver held her hand and stayed with her as she lay dying in the street.

Prosecutor Alex Chalk KC said, "He was angry on 27 September, having brooded on the insult and he took the knife to the scene to reassert dominance."

"He exacted vengeance on a young girl clearly running away from him and posing no threat."

Notably, Sentamu was diagnosed with autism disorder at the age of 14. Following this, he spent some of his teenage years in foster care.

The court said that he had a troubled and disruptive childhood, with reports of self-harm, suicidal thoughts, and violent behaviour with knives.

Earlier also, Sentamu was warned for taking a knife to school. Moreover, while awaiting trial for Elianne's murder, he threatened to "do it again", the court heard.

(With inputs from agencies)