A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a bus in London, with the police launching an investigation and arresting three people in connection with the crime, according to the British media reports on Wednesday (Jan 15).

The police identified the victim as Kelyan Bokassa who was stabbed on Tuesday. A report by The Guardian said that Bokassa was travelling on a 472 bus to Abbey Wood when he was attacked at about 2.30 pm local time.

Paramedics arrived at the scene but could not save the 14-year-old. The deceased boy's family was being investigated by specialist officers.

Investigation launched, three arrested

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder. The teenagers remained the custody.

"A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, she also remains in custody," the statement added.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, the lead of the investigation, said that while these arrests marked a significant step in the probe, "we continue to appeal for anyone with information about Keylan’s murder to come forward and speak to us."

"I know that this incident deeply affected you all, and I hope that these two arrests reassure you that we are doing everything to tackle violent offenders across London,” Detective Chief Inspector Lee added.

People urged to assist in investigation

The police also urged anyone "with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting the reference 3795/07Jan."

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)