/El Mencho’s US-born daughter can be drug cartel's new leader: Here's all about her and other possible successors

Mexican drug lord El Mencho's killing has put a spotlight on his family members and possible successors. Interestingly, one of his daughters, named Jessica Johanna Oseguera is a US citizen and is in line of succession, according to reports. El Mencho, who was the founder of notorious and most powerful cartel Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed on Feb 22 in an operation by Mexican Army. The US said that it assisted the operation by providing intelligence support. The US State Department had offered a $15 million reward for his capture.

Who are his family members?

El Mencho was married to a woman named Rosalinda González Valencia. The couple reportedly married in 1996. Rosalinda is a member of the influential Valencia family, which founded Los Cuinis, the financial and money-laundering arm of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). She is often referred to as "La Jefa". Several reports indicate that the couple legally separated in September 2018. They have three children together – Rubén Oseguera González, Jessica Johanna Oseguera, and Laisha Oseguera. Rosalinda González Valencia was arrested several times and currently maintains a low profile. She was last arrested in November 2021 in Zapopan, Jalisco, by the Mexican military. However, she was released in 2025 after a judge granted her early release for “good behavior.”

Who will succeed El Mencho?

Son of El Mencho - Rubén Oseguera González, also known as El Menchito is serving a life sentence in a US federal prison. His youngest daughter Laisha Michelle Oseguera González is considered a person of interest by authorities but maintains a lower profile compared to her siblings. 39-year-old Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, also known as La Negra, is considered a probable successor.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez holds US and Mexico citizenship and was born in San Francisco, California. But she later moved to Mexico and studied at a university in Guadalajara. In February 2020, she was arrested in Washington, DC as she ariived to attend her brother's criminal hearing. She was charged with five counts of “Engaging in Transactions or Dealings in Properties of a Designated Foreign Person” as a member of Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion. She pleaded guilty to all five counts. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison but released early in 2022, after serving only 25 months. Her exact location is not known.

Others in line of succession are El Mencho's stepson Juan Carlos Valencia González. He is often described as second-in-command of the cartel.

Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán (""): Another trusted right-hand man known as El Sapo is also considered a formidable candidate for leadership.

Violence after El Mencho's killing