/Was Trump involved in killing of Mexico's drug lord El Mencho? Who was he and what we know about his drug cartel

In a statement, Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with the operation. “El Mencho’ was a was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland,” Leavitt added in the statement. She also added that US President Trump had designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization last year. "President Trump has been very clear — the United States will ensure narco-terrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved. The Trump Administration also commends and thanks the Mexican military for their cooperation and successful execution of this operation," the statement added.