/Vehicles torched, roads blocked, gunmen on streets: Mexico on the boil after drug kingpin El Mencho's killing — What's happening

El Mencho founded Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) around 2009–2010. Though it was founded following a split in the Milenio Cartel, the CJNG quickly became Mexico’s fastest-growing criminal organisation. The cartel’s total assets are estimated at $50 billion, with annual revenues reaching billions from trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

El Mencho's son El Menchito was sentenced to life in prison in the US in 2025, his wife, Rosalinda González Valencia, was arrested for money laundering in 2021 and his brother, Abraham was recaptured in February 2025.