/Eiffel Tower shut amid unrest as strike and nationwide protests hit services in France

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was closed to the public on Thursday as the nationwide strike disrupted a range of services, including schools and trains, in France that has been rocked by protests for weeks. The Eiffel Tower’s official website confirmed the closure.

The Eiffel shutdown was prompted by a nationwide strike that disrupted several services, including schools and train operations, according to the monument’s official website.

The disruption came as France witnessed another major day of demonstrations and rallies across the country.

As demonstrations intensified, striking workers marched across France on Thursday to protest against the rising cost of living, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to take to the streets across the country.

The major labour union CGT said that more than 250,000 people were participating in demonstrations across 73 cities by the afternoon.

France rocked by massive protests. Why did they start?

France, which is Europe’s biggest economy, has been rocked by weeks of massive protests as the government grapples with its finances. The protests are intensifying as elections to choose President Emmanuel Macron’s successor are on the horizon, with the far right leading in opinion polls.

The unrest initially erupted after students started protesting against the deteriorating conditions in schools. The student unrest coincided with widespread public anger over the rising cost of living and inequality, culminating in riots on October 17, the worst France had witnessed in years.

The Interior Ministry said more than 220 public demonstrations were expected on Thursday.

High school set on fire in southwestern France

French riot police reportedly fired tear gas at a group of protesters in Lyon on Thursday. The latest nationwide demonstrations were called by trade unions.

A high school near Toulouse, in southwestern France, was set on fire on Thursday morning.

Earlier, high school students and other demonstrators clashed with riot police in Paris after blocking a street with rubbish bins on Thursday morning.