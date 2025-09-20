/Egypt warns military escalation in Sinai amid mass Palestinan displacement from Gaza

In a recent report by the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Akbar, Egypt has warned of military escalation if there is enforced mass Palestinian displacement. According to a report by Middle East Monitor, Egypt has deployed Chinese HQ-9B, a long-range missile, at strategic points in the Sinai Peninsula. Since the start of the Israeli invasion of Gaza, Cairo has warned Israel against displacing the territories' 2.3 million Palestinian inhabitants.

Reports from the Palestinian Health administration suggest that since the beginning of the war, Israel has managed to kill one-fourth of all the inhabitants. Any military escalation means moving more troops, aircraft and other weapons along the 2-kilometre (7.5-mile) long border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to act as a "deterrent to Tel Aviv.". The Rafah border crossing is the only crossing point between Egypt and Gaza.

Egyptian Defence Minister Abdel Majeed Saqr recently said that military preparedness is not “not merely a matter of morale, but a genuine readiness to confront any developments on the ground.” But it is a warning that undermining the Egyptian border will be met with brutal confrontation, “will surprise the world with what Egypt possesses, and with what it has not yet revealed of its capabilities.”

According to a report by Jerusalem Post, “instructions for a plan to deal with any emergency include not shooting at any Palestinian approaching the border, and dealing with the matter exclusively according to humanitarian standards.”

Cairo warns about the red line

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, in an interview with CNN, said, “We will not accept it, we will not participate in it, and we will not allow it to happen”. Mass displacement across the Rafah border was a ‘red line’; it must not be crossed. It will be a threat to Egypt's national security. Egypt has urged international intervention to stop the Palestinian massacre. Last month, Egypt, through US sources, expressed "displeasure with repeated Israeli reports on allegations that drones are being used to smuggle weapons to Hamasthrough Egypt."