/‘Ron Arad 1-48’? Hamas releases image of remaining hostages, labels them as missing Israeli navigator

The Palestinian militant group Hamas published an image of the remaining 48 Israeli hostages held in Gaza and named them all Ron Arad, an Israeli Air Force navigator who has been classified as missing since 1988. The image was captioned: “Because of Netanyahu’s refusal, and Zamir’s capitulation, a parting image as the military operation in Gaza City begins."

The text accused the Israeli Prime Minister of refusing to reach a ceasefire-hostage release deal. Moreover, Hamas also charged that the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Eyal, was carrying out the order to conquer Gaza City despite his reported opposition to the plan.

The Palestinian group abducted 251 people on October 7, 2023, of whom 48 are yet to be released. At least 26 people, including some confirmed dead.

This came just a day after the Palestinian President, Mahmud Abbas, was allowed to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video meeting after the US denied him a visa.

"The State of Palestine may submit a pre-recorded statement of its President, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall," the UNSC said.

The decision was made under a resolution, adopted in a 145 to 5 vote with six countries abstaining, expresses concern and regret over the US decision to ban 80 top PA officials, and suggests that the US may have violated the UN Headquarters Agreement.