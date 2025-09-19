Google Preferred
Did Ilhan Omar marry her brother to get US citizenship? Here's the truth behind Trump's bold claim

Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 19:06 IST
File photos Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The allegation that Ilhan married her brother has been there for years now, but multiple fact-checks and investigations have proved the claim false.

Amid the political war around Charlie Kirk's assassination, US President Donald Trump accused Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of marrying her brother to secure US citizenship. The baseless claim of the American president came after Omar grilled Republicans for attacking the left over Kirk's assassination. While talking to Mehdi Hasan on his platform Zeteo, Omar called the Republicans "full of s***.”

Reacting to this, the POTUS posted on his social media platform Truth Social, saying, “Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence."

"Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," he added.

Did she marry her brother?

The allegation that Ilhan married her brother has been there for years now, but multiple fact-checks and investigations have proved the claim false.

