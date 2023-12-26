Egypt comes out with peace proposal plan to end Israel-Hamas war: Report

Egypt has come out with a peace proposal plan to end the Israel-Hamas war, calling for a phased hostage release and the formation of a Palestinian government of experts to administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

AP news agency on Monday (Dec 26) reported, citing a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat familiar with the proposal, that the plan was worked out with the help of Qatar and presented to Israel, Hamas, the United States and European governments.

However, the report did not mention when the proposal was sent to the Israeli government.

Egypt and Qatar have been the mediators between Israel and Hamas, while the United States, a key power in the Gulf region, is a staunch ally of Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu reiterates plan to destroy Hamas

Though the Israeli government has so far not responded to the purported proposal, Netanyahu, in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, asserted that his country's only goal is to destroy Hamas and “de-radicalise” Palestinians.

“Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarised, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbours in Gaza,” he said.

“To achieve that goal, its military capabilities must be dismantled and its political rule over Gaza must end. Hamas’s leaders have vowed to repeat the Oct. 7 massacre ‘again and again’. That is why their destruction is the only proportional response to prevent the repeat of such horrific atrocities. Anything less guarantees more war and more bloodshed,” he added.

Bloodshed in Gaza

He further said that once Israel achieves its goal, “Gaza can be rebuilt and the prospects of a broader peace in the Middle East will become a reality.”

Meanwhile, the developments of a peace proposal come amidst Israel’s fresh airstrikes across Gaza before Christmas day that killed dozens of Palestinians, while Israel lost 17 troops in ground fighting in the north, centre and south of the territory.

The war has devastated large parts of Gaza, killed more than 20,400 Palestinians and displaced almost all of the territory’s 2.3 million people.