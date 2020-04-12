'Easter isn't cancelled', announces Queen Elizabeth in her new address

“Coronavirus would not overcome us”, announced Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom in her second address to the nation in less than a week.

The head of Church of England, and the monarch of the UK, the 93-year-old further said that “Easter isn’t cancelled”. This was the first time she ever spoke on the holiday.

"This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever," she said.

This marked her sixth address ever! Last Sunday, during her 68-year reign, she claimed that if her country folks followed social distancing and lockdown measures, Britain would easily overcome the pandemic.

She alluded to the World War II during her earlier message.

"The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this," she said in the recording on Twitter.

"We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be - particularly for those suffering with grief - light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future”, she added.

Britain has recorded over 10,000 deaths due to the coronavirus. Just yesterday, over 900 people died in the country.

"I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter," the queen said.

Usually, Easter is celebrated at Windsor Castle by all members of the royal family. She stays there with her husband Prince Philip.

But due to the ongoing crisis, the royal celebration has been cancelled.

