/Dy British ambassador to US removed from post without explanation. Here’s what we know

Deputy British ambassador to the US James Roscoe has abruptly left his post after being removed “with immediate effect”, according to reports, in the latest upheaval for Britain’s diplomatic mission in Washington.

Embassy staff were informed of Mr Roscoe’s departure through a one-line email, The Telegraph reported, though no official explanation was provided. Diplomats are expected to be briefed on the reasons behind the move on Wednesday, The Sunday Times reported.

The sudden removal is likely to unsettle Britain’s diplomatic team in Washington, which has already faced significant turbulence in recent months. The embassy was previously rocked by the departure of Lord Mandelson in September over his links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

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Mr Roscoe had been widely regarded as a steady and experienced figure within the mission. Former colleagues described him as an “unflappable” diplomat and a “consummate insider for the royals”. He temporarily led the embassy following Lord Mandelson’s exit and oversaw preparations for US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain in September.

He had also briefly served as acting ambassador after the departure of Dame Karen Pierce in 2025, before Sir Christian Turner was appointed to the role permanently. Mr Roscoe’s departure now presents another challenge for Sir Christian as he seeks to stabilise relations between London and Washington amid recent tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

Although ties between the UK and US reportedly improved after the King’s state visit in late April, relations between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President Trump remain strained. Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised Sir Keir for not backing Washington strongly enough during the US campaign against Iran. The US president has also accused the British leader of appeasing Tehran and remarked that Sir Keir was “not Winston Churchill”.