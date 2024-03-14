Dutch politician Wilders says he is ready to forego job of prime minister

Dutch politician Geert Wilders said on Wednesday he was ready to forego the job of prime minister in an effort to facilitate the formation of a new right-wing government, nearly four months after an election in which his party won most votes.

Wilders has been in talks with potential allies since the Nov. 22 election -- more than 100 days -- but they have borne no fruit. A negotiator appointed to assist in the process is due to report to parliament on his findings on Thursday.

"I can only become the prime minister if ALL the parties in the coalition supported it. That was not the case," Wilders said in a statement on social media platform X.

"I really want a right ( wing ) cabinet. Less asylum and immigration... Love for my country and the voters is big and more important than my own position."

Dutch national broadcaster NOS had earlier reported that Wilders was prepared to give up his hopes of becoming prime minister as he struggles to form a viable government.

Citing political sources in The Hague, NOS said Wilders' Freedom Party and three other conservative parties attempting to form a right-wing coalition were weighing a scenario in which the party leaders would remain in parliament and not join the new government.

In that scenario, known as an "extra-parliamentary" cabinet, politicians and experts not considered closely allied to any of the parties would be appointed to top government posts and work closely with parliament.