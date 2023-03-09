Dutch join US-led effort, will restrict semiconductor exports to China

The Netherlands has joined the US efforts to curb chip exports to China and has mad known its plans to restrict export of semiconductor technology to China. The move is being made with national security in mind. Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher announced the decision in a letter to parliament, saying the restrictions will be introduced before the summer. This has marked first concrete move by the Dutch to restrice chip exports to China.

The US in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China, but for the restrictions to be effective it needs other key suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan, who produce key chipmaking technology, to agree. The allied countries have been in talks on the matter for months.

The letter writen by The Netherlands' trade minister does not name China, a key Dutch trading partner, nor does it name ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest tech firm and a major supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, but both will be affected.

"Because the Netherlands considers it necessary on national security grounds to get this technology into oversight with the greatest of speed, the Cabinet will introduce a national control list," the letter said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that China resolutely opposed the Netherlands' decision and said Beijing had lodged representations with the Dutch side.

"We hope the Dutch side will adhere to an objective and fair position ... act to safeguard its own interests, and not follow the abuse of export control measures by certain countries," Mao said, without naming countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

