Drought in Spain gives birth to a ghost village. It’s truly real!

Drought is generally known to bring numerous issues and trigger exodus of people but seldom has it led to the rise of a village.

Well, this unique development has occurred for real in Spain.

What’s more special is that it is a ghost village.

After a dam on the Spanish-Portuguese border emptied due to drought, a village, which was flooded in 1992 during the creation of the Alto Lindoso reservoir, has emerged.

It has now become a tourist attraction. The people can witness life, which got frozen in 1992.

The Aceredo village in north-western Galicia region of Spain was flooded to create the Alto Lindoso reservoir. It is now at 15% of its capacity.

The footage from a drone showed the derelict buildings. One could find partially collapsed roofs, bricks and wooden debris, which once made-up doors or beams, and even a drinking water fountain.

“It’s as if I’m watching a movie. I have a feeling of sadness. My feeling is that this is what will happen over the years due to drought and all that, with climate change,” said 65-year-old pensioner Maximino Pérez Romero, from A Coruña.

