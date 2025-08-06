/Drones to deliver your coffee? Trump administration pushes for wider use of UAVs in business

The Trump administration is aiming to simplify the use of drones for commercial purposes, ranging from delivering coffee to inspecting infrastructure and supporting agricultural activities. A new proposal was announced on Tuesday by the Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, outlining how businesses could gain approval to operate drones in US airspace and the regulations they would have to follow.

Previously, companies seeking to fly drones beyond the operator's visual line of sight had to apply for a waiver or exemption, which was awarded on a case-by-case basis, Duffy said. "And because of that complication, I don't think we saw the innovation that we should have in America," he added.

This move follows an executive order signed by President Trump two months ago, intended to speed up the use of unmanned aerial vehicles by businesses in the United States. The announcement of Duffy was welcomed by drone industry stakeholders, saying that advancements in drone technology have surpassed the ability of the government to regulate the aircraft.

"Drone operators must navigate a labyrinth of ill-suited regulations designed for crude aircraft, placing an artificial ceiling on innovation and hampering progress," CEO of the Commercial Drone Alliance, Lisa Ellman, said. "In the meantime, we've seen our global peers and adversaries surge ahead in the deployment of commercial drone technology," she added, NPR reported.

Complex and restrictive processes vs growth

Earlier, businesses had to request individual waivers or exemptions for those who were seeking to fly drones beyond the operator’s visual line of sight. In response, Duffy noted that complex and restrictive processes were hampering innovation in the country.

In an emailed statement, the Air Line Pilots Association told NPR that in order to ensure that emerging technologies and drone operations do not compromise aviation safety, it is committed to working with the Department of Transportation.