Drivers on California freeway in US grab free money as cash spills from armoured truck

The drivers of a freeway on Southern California were in a for a big surprise on Friday when two bags of money fell out of an armoured truck and spilled across the highway. Several drivers could be seen making efforts to grab the free money.

Sgt Curtis Martin from California Highway Patrol (CHP)’s Oceanside division said the doors of a Sectran Security Inc truck popped open as it drove down the I-5 in Carlsbad at 9:14 am on Friday.

Also Read: After Rittenhouse trial, US university distorts facts, but offers race-segregated safe spaces to share views

The CHP arrived at 10 am and made concerted efforts to keep the drivers off the road and recover the money.

The CHP is still working with the FBI to investigate the case and recover the money.

Bystanders leaped at the chance of getting some free cash, Martin told reporters.

Also Read: Transgender day of remembrance: Biden honours 46 transgender Americans killed due to violence in US

The authorities have "a lot of evidence", all thanks to numerous social media posts and videos over the incident, added Martin.

"If you found money on the freeway, it is not your money. It belongs to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), this armored truck and the bank. It needs to be returned," Martin explained.

(With inputs from agencies)