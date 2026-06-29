/Dramatic videos capture floods battering earthquake-hit Venezuela

Days after twin earthquakes caused devastation in several parts of Venezuela, severe flooding in parts of Portuguesa state has worsened the humanitarian crisis in the country. Hours of incessant rain have resulted in rivers and streams overflowing, engulfing neighbourhoods. It is not clear how many people are affected by the floods.

The flooding has affected the municipality of Monseñor José Vicente de Unda after more than eight hours of intense rainfall caused the Chabasquencito River and nearby streams to overflow. Videos shared on social media show muddy waters and debris rushing through the streets and entering buildings.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are racing to locate survivors after the deadly June 24 quakes that resulted in widespread devastation across the country, as the death toll nears 1,500. On Sunday (Jun 28), acting president Delcy Rodriguez said that search and rescue operations were ongoing and would continue.

“We recovered people alive today. Therefore, the rescue operations will not be suspended,” she said. She also announced that the schools in the country would remain closed for another week.

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The flooding comes as Venezuela continues rescue and recovery operations following the powerful earthquakes that struck on June 24, as aftershocks continue to rattle the region, making rescue work challenging. Emergency responders remain deployed across the country, where thousands of people are still missing, and many families remain displaced.

According to the government, electricity has been restored to about 75 per cent of La Guaira, while water services have reached 68 per cent of the state and around 90 per cent of roads are now accessible.

Death toll rises

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said that 1,450 people have lost their lives in the disaster, while 3,150 were injured and 12,721 were evacuated. He added that 774 buildings were damaged, 189 of which were entirely collapsed.

“We are in critical hours, crucial hours,” he said.