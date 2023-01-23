Dozen people suffer injuries in shooting at nightclub in Louisiana

A dozen people suffered injuries in a shooting that took place in Baton Rouge nightclub, stated Louisiana authorities on Sunday.

The police stated that one of the victims is in critical condition. He added that they have made no arrests so far, however, they believe that the attack was “targeted”.

While speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said, “This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts.”

“We believe that this was a targeted event, where someone was specifically targeted and others were injured in that process,” he added.

When the shooting took place around 1:30 am local time, three Baton Rouge police officers were present in the nearby vicinity and immediately responded to the Dior Bar & Lounge. The life-saving aid was administered by them till emergency medical technicians arrived.

“We believe their immediate response prevented further injuries,” said Paul. Although there are some leads with the police, Paul appealed to people to provide them with any information they have on the shooting that took place in the nightclub.

“There is someone who knows something - do the right thing. You can save the next incident because it is obvious that this person has total disregard for life,” said Paul.

“I do understand the interest and everybody wanting information, but remember ... we have to get this right. And sometimes, getting it right means I can’t give information right now,” he added.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said that the shooting was “a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked”. “We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences,” he tweeted.

