'Doomsday Clock' remains at 90 seconds to midnight

The symbolic "Doomsday Clock" was reset to 90 seconds to midnight on Tuesday (Jan 22). It reflects existential threats to humanity posed by potential nuclear escalation from the wars, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asian crisis, and the climate crisis.

Rachel Bronson, the president and CEO of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, said: "Trends continue to point ominously towards global catastrophe."

"The war in Ukraine poses an ever present risk of nuclear escalation, and the October 7 attack in Israel and war in Gaza provides further illustration of the horrors of modern war, even without nuclear escalation," Bronson said.

"Rather than abandoning nuclear weapons, countries that possess them are upgrading their arsenals and threatening to create a new arms race, while massive floods, fires and other disasters marked the hottest year on record by far, with little meaningful action on climate change," she added.

"Biological research aimed at preventing future pandemics has proven useful, but also presents the risks of causing one," she further said.