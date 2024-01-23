US: Over 100 paralysed sea turtles found on North Carolina beach, only 36 survive

Over 73 sea turtles died in North Carolina's Outer Banks due to a sudden drop in water temperature on Sunday (Jan 21), following the rescue of 109 paralysed sea turtles by the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology from National Park Service beaches.

Only 36 of the rescued turtles survived. The dead turtles will undergo necropsies, contributing to vital research. The surviving turtles are currently under examination and care at CMAST, with plans for their transfer to the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Topsail. These centres will facilitate their rehabilitation before their eventual release into their natural habitat. Cold-stunning phenomenon at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Earlier in January, another distressing incident involved the discovery of over 300 cold-stunned turtles at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Prompt action was taken to transport them to veterinary facilities in an attempt to save their lives.

During winter, sea turtles typically migrate to warmer waters. However, they can become lethargic and hypothermic in cooler temperatures, experiencing a condition known as "cold-stunned." This inhibits their ability to swim and eat, leading to them washing up on shores, as reported by Cape Lookout National Seashore.

In another incident last August, a rare Kemp's ridley sea turtle named Tally embarked on a transatlantic journey swept by the Gulf Stream.

Rescued and restored to health at the Anglesey sea zoo, Tally received a military escort to RAF Valley on the island. The repatriation played a crucial role in aiding one of the world's most endangered sea turtles, highlighting the collaborative efforts of RAF Valley and RAF Northolt in conservation.