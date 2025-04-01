Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit back at influencer Ashley St Clair after she alleged that she had to sell her Tesla because the billionaire made cuts to the child support payments.

Musk claimed that he had given $2.5 million and had been sending $500,000 a year to St Clair, despite not knowing whether the child was his.

Responding to a post on X by Laura Loomer, who called St Clair a ‘gold digger’ and ‘professional gaslighter’, Musk said: “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.”

“Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” he claimed.

In the video shared by Loomer, St Clair was seen selling her electric car. She told reporters, “I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 per cent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.”

St Clair responds to Musk

Calling Musk a “petulant man-child”, St Clair wrote on X, “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused.

“And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son,” she added.

“It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it,” she said.

“America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.

Last month, St Clair, 26, demanded that the billionaire submit a genetic test to determine if he is the father of the child in a paternity suit filed two weeks after she made the shocking announcement on X.

According to the paternity petition, which was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, the influencer and Tesla CEO conceived the child in January 2024 during a trip to St. Barts. It also included a photograph of Musk holding the child. St. Clair claims that the billionaire has met the child on three occasions.

