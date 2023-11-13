Donald Trump's elder sister and former judge Maryanne Trump Barry dies at 86: Report

Maryanne Trump Barry, a former US federal judge and elder sister to former US president Donald Trump, has died aged 86, The New York Times (NYT) has reported. The news outlet has cited two people who said that she was found dead at her home on Upper East Side of Manhattan early on Monday morning (November 13). The reason behind her death was not immediately clear.

Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest daughter of Fred and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump worked as assistant US attorney in 1974. She was then appointed to US district court for New Jersey during the tenure of former US president Ronald Reagan in the year 1983. Another former US president Bill Clinton appointed her to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. There was an investigation into her alleged judicial misconduct in 2019, the year she retired.

Just a year before that, an investigation by the NYT made the authorities take a look as to whether Barry was a beneficiary of financial gains from tax schemes in the 1990s. The NYT had made such claims based on its investigation.

Maryanne Trump Barry was married to John Barry who was a trial and appellate lawyer. He died in the year 2000.

Trump Barry was close to her younger brother Donald Trump but the two developed differences later on.

Mary L Trump, niece of Donald Trump and Trump Barry released audio tapes in 2020 which had Trump Barry criticising her younger brother and his political stances along with the controversies that surrounded his years in the Oval Office.

In fact, a report by Town & Country has even said that Trump Barry called Donald Trump a 'clown' around 2016 US Presidential Election.

Donald Trump (77), a frontrunner to win Republican Party nomination for 2024 US Presidential Election, has suffered a number of personal losses in recent years.

Robert S Trump, his younger brother, passed away in 2020 when Donald Trump was still a president. Trump's first wife Ivana Trump died in the year 2022.