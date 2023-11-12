Trump to enact extreme immigration crackdown with large-scale detention camps, mass deportations

Former US President Donald Trump, a contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is planning to expand his aggressive immigration policies if re-elected, according to a report by the New York Times. Trump drew inspiration for this operation from the "Eisenhower model," named after a 1954 campaign which detained and expelled Mexican immigrants.

Trump's proposed measures include large-scale detention camps being constructed to accommodate immigrants while their cases are processed, leading to what the Times describes as "an assault on immigration on a scale unseen in modern American history."

The report is based on interviews with several advisers. It also includes comments made by Stephen Miller who served as a senior adviser for policy to Trump and is well-known for anti-immigration politics.

As per the plans, this will include the deportation of millions of individuals annually, including long-time residents of the United States.

In response to Trump's immigration plans, the Biden-Harris campaign released a statement condemning them as "extreme, racist, cruel policies" designed to instill fear and division.

Another measure from Trump would be to reinstate his ban on individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries entering the United States. The new policies would also include a refusal of asylum claims, the way it was ushered during COVID-19.

This time the asylum claims will be turned down based on the assertion that migrants also carry other infectious diseases.

The plan also involves the reassignment of federal agents, as well as deputising local police and National Guard troops volunteered by Republican-run states to aid in sweeping roundups of undocumented individuals.

The funding for this massive operation would come through the redirection of Pentagon funds. During his first term, Trump administration used the fund of the Department of Defence for the first border fences built along the US-Mexico border to curb immigration from Mexico.

In a recent speech, Trump stated, "We'll stop the invasion on our southern border and begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history."