UK couple holidaying in Egypt died from poisoning after fumigation of adjoining room for bed bugs: Coroner

A British couple, who was holidaying in Egypt, died from poisoning after an adjoining room at their resort was sprayed with pesticides to kill bed bugs, CNN reported on Saturday (Nov 11) citing senior coroner Dr James Adelely. John and Susan Cooper were holidaying in Egypt in August 2018 and were staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The room next door was fumigated with a pesticide called Lambda to kill bed bugs. The report said that in some countries, Lambda is diluted with dichloromethane which causes the body to ingest carbon monoxide.

The room where the pesticide was sprayed was connected to the couple's room with an adjoining door. John and Susan returned to their room on the night of August 20. The next day, their daughter found her parents seriously ill. John, 69, was declared dead in the room while Susan, 63, died at a hospital hours later.

Dr Adelely ruled that the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Following the inquest, the couple's daughter Kelly, who was with them on the holiday, said “To this day, our family struggles to comprehend what happened." Kelly added that nothing would make up for the pain and loss that the family felt since that day.