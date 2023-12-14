Donald trumps Biden in all swing states, key survey says

Former US President Donald Trump has emerged as the front-runner in seven crucial swing states, dealing a significant blow to serving President Biden's re-election campaign, according to recent survey by Morning Consult and Bloomberg News.

The poll, published on Thursday (Dec 14), showed that Biden is trailing Trump by an average of 5.28 percentage points in swing states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

Trump's strongest lead is in North Carolina, where he holds an 11-point advantage, followed by a 7-point lead in Georgia. Wisconsin and Nevada also show Trump in the lead by 6 and 5 points, respectively. The smallest leads for the former president are in Michigan and Arizona, where he leads by 4 and 3 points.

The survey considered a hypothetical ballot with Biden and Trump as the primary candidates, along with third-party contenders Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein.

Even with the inclusion of third-party options, Trump maintains his lead in all seven states when the other candidates are taken off the ballot.

Trump surges on economic issues, Biden ahead on matter of health

Notably, Trump secured more support on economic issues, while Biden held a slight lead on healthcare concerns in five of the swing states — Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. However, Trump maintains an advantage on the healthcare issue in Georgia and North Carolina.

The survey, conducted from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6 among swing-state voters, has an overall margin of error of 3 percentage points.

These results align with recent polls indicating Trump's lead in battleground states, including a CNN poll showing a 10-point lead in Michigan and a 5-point lead in Georgia earlier this week.