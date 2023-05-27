Donald Trump’s aides ‘were aware of Feds visit’, moved out boxes from his house: Report

Donald Trump and his aides were aware of June last year’s visit by FBI agents and a prosecutor to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to retrieve classified documents, and moved boxes of papers a day before the visit, Washington Post has reported.

The report, citing people familiar with the move, further claimed that Trump and his aides also carried out “dress rehearsal” for moving sensitive papers even before he received a subpoena with regard to the documents on May 22.

The authorities have found the timing of the move suspicious and are considering it to be obstruction, the Washington Post reported.

However, the contents of the boxes have not been revealed yet.

A month after the visit, the FBI on August 8, arrived unannounced at his Florida residence with a search warrant and combed through the estate, retrieving allegedly classified documents.

Trump was not alerted about that August search, which he has repeatedly called a "raid."

Trump mired in legal troubles

The revelations come at a time when Trump is facing a plethora of legal troubles, including the charge that he attempted to keep hundreds of classified documents after he left the presidency on 20 January 2021.

Special counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the Justice Department's criminal investigations into Trump.

Earlier, The Post reported that boxes were moved from a storage area after the office of the former president got a subpoena, the exact timeline of which vital factor in the ongoing probe, the anonymous sources told the paper.

Smith is also looking at Trump’s attempts to de-legitimise the 2020 election results, which he continues to falsely claim that it was fraudulent.

The former president has been charged with falsifying business records in the New York hush-money case involving adult actor Stormy Daniels and he’s also being investigated in Georgia in connection to his efforts to change the election results in the state.

Trump has rejected the allegations in all of the cases.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the paper that “this is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump that is concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House”.

“Just like all the other fake hoaxes thrown at President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)