Donald Trump to quarantine after close aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

The US President Donald Trump's close aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The news broke out minutes after Trump claimed that the end of the pandemic "is in sight".

Hicks, who is counselor to President Donald Trump, was recently spotted flying in the Air Force One on Tuesday with the President to the first presidential debate in Ohio.

After her coronavirus tests came out, the spotlight has turned towards Trump. The President, however, has assured the public that he and the First lady have undergone a COVID test after Hicks tested positive. The first couple has quarantined themselves while they await their test results.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020 ×

Hicks was also seen aboard the Marine One along with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna. None of them were spotted wearing a face mask.

As of now, there have been no specific steps taken int he White House against the spread of coronavirus since Hicks' announcement. The White House spokesman Judd Deere said "the president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously."

He also assure that the White House takes the required "for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling."