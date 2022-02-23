Donald Trump tells how Russia-Ukraine crisis could have been handled differently if he was in power

Former United States President Donald Trump weighed in on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and noted how it could have been handled if he was in power.

Talking about his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump on Tuesday (February 22) argued that the Ukraine crisis would not have happened under his administration.

In a statement, Trump said, "If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all."

He added, "I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way!"

"Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer," Trump added.

Russia has been slapped with multiple sanctions and facing massive backlash after Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment there.

The US imposed sanctions on Russia, and Biden stressed that the penalties were only a "first tranche" and more sanctions would come if Putin extended his country's military grip beyond the two territories in the eastern Donbas region.

On Tuesday, Biden said Washington would continue to supply "defensive" weapons to Ukraine against a Russian "invasion", and deploy US troops to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

In a televised speech at the White House, Biden said: "Let me be clear, these are totally defensive moves on our part."

