Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings, Joe Biden feels

US President Joe Biden said on Friday (local time) that former US President Donald Trump should not receive classified intelligence briefings. He was being interviewed in a show on CBS. It is traditional in the US that former presidents can request the same classified intelligence briefings as the current ones. However, Biden said that Trump should not be given these briefings owing to his "erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection."

"I just think that there is no need for him to have the -- the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?" Biden was quoted as saying.

When asked what was his concern about Trump getting the intelligence briefings, Biden said that he would "rather not speculate out loud"

Donald Trump is facing his second impeachment trial this week in US Senate. He has been charged with inciting violence at the Capitol Hill on January 6.

Trump spent the months after the election fighting the results in court and making baseless allegations of widespread fraud. He did not attend Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration with other former U.S. presidents, flying instead to Florida where he has set up his post-presidential office.

(With Reuters inputs)