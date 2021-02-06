US to revoke terrorist designation of Houthis in Yemen

The United States intends to revoke terrorist designation of Houthis in Yemen. The decision is being taken due to humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Houthis in Yemen were declared as terrorists in a last-minute decision taken by former US President Donald Trump's administration. The latest decision by the US has come almost immediately after US President Joe Biden said that US was ending support to Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen.

“Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made clear would accelerate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” the official said. The official was quoted by Reuters.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blacklisted the Houthis on Jan. 19 - a day before Biden took office.

The Trump administration exempted aid groups, the United Nations, the Red Cross and the export of agricultural commodities, medicine and medical devices from its designation. But U.N. officials and relief groups said the carve-outs were not enough and called for the decision to be revoked.

The crisis in Yemen is largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran

The official quoted by Reuters said that though the terrorist designation of Houthis was being removed, the decision did not mean that US does not oppose their “reprehensible conduct.”

(With Reuters inputs)