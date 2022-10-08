Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders found in Mar-a-Lago raid

Former United States President Donald Trump is looking to withhold two folders which were found by the FBI during their raid on the Mar-a-Lago residence, according to court filings. CNN reported that the folders in question contained correspondence between Trump and the National Archives.

During the raid on Trump’s Florida residence, around 100 documents were found which were marked classified. With Trump looking to withhold information, questions will be raised over his powers in the matter and the type of documents that were found by the authorities.

According to the affidavit submitted by the Department of Justice, the raid was conducted after witnesses told them about possible proof of “obstruction of justice” at the Mar-a-Lago.

The court filings also said that the two folders that Trump want to withhold were marked - “NARA letters and other copies” and “NARA letters one top sheet + 3 signing sheets” respectively.

Two other documents titled “The President’s Calls” and an unsigned 2017 letter concerning “former special counsel Robert Mueller and pages of an email about election fraud lawsuits in Fulton County, Georgia” were also included in the list of documents Trump wanted to withhold citing privilege.

The documents which will be considered “privileged” by Trump will be examined by the “special master” Justice Raymond Dearie and the others will be send to the DoJ for investigation.

Earlier, Trump said that the FBI is trying to frame him ahead of the mid-term elections by planting evidence in his residence, but it was not included officially in his lawyers’ arguments.