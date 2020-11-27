Donald Trump secretly plotting potential 2024 presidential run

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the November 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud.

Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said if Democrat Biden - who is due to be sworn in on January 20 - is formally declared the winner by the Electoral College, he will depart the White House.

Asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, Trump said: "Certainly I will. Certainly I will. And you know that."

Trump has so far refused to fully acknowledge his defeat, though earlier this week - with mounting pressure from his own Republican ranks - he agreed to let Biden's transition process officially proceed.

Frenzied efforts by Trump and his aides to overturn results in key states, either by lawsuits or by pressuring state legislators, have failed, and he is running out of options.

Showing that he intends to stay in the political fray until the end of his term, Trump said on Thursday he would travel on Dec. 5 to Georgia, a once solidly Republican state he lost narrowly to Biden, to campaign for two Republican US Senate candidates.

However, according to a report by Washington Post, in private groups and telephone discussions, Trump has been talking about a completely extraordinary next act: another presidential run in 2024.

Donald Trump won 70 million votes in the US election 2020, which is more than what he won in 2016 and more than any incumbent president has won in American history. There's a large number of Americans who still believe in him and his story of election fraud.

In a gesture to the truth that he is bound to leave office in January, the president is genuinely considering life past the White House, advising counselors that he needs to stay an inescapable power in governmental issues and the media — maybe by running for the White House once more.

Trump has told friends he could report a 2024 mission before the finish of this current year, which would quickly set up a possible rematch with President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump additionally has been investigating approaches to bring in cash for moderately little work, for example, giving paid talks to corporate gatherings or offering passes to assemblies. Furthermore, he may attempt to compose a score-settling diary of his time as president and show up on TV, in a paid or unpaid limit.

In spite of the fact that there has likewise been extensive babble among Trump's partners about his beginning his very own media organization, numerous near the president said they accept that choice is more uncertain, to a limited extent since it would be a burdensome endeavor without ensured achievement. These guides, similar to some others met for this story, talked on the state of namelessness to truly examine delicate themes.

There is likewise tension on Trump to adapt his post-administration considering his own obligation and legitimate difficulties. He has installments due throughout the following four years of more than $400 million in credits and could acquire considerable legitimate charges identified with various examinations and claims.

Trump will "attempt to stay a political and media power," said Christopher Ruddy, a long-lasting companion who has been in contact with the president. "He has all these current organizations. He'll have new connections."

Whatever stage he chooses to utilize, Trump intends to look for retribution against those he accepts have double-crossed him — a gathering that incorporates Fox News Channel, which Trump had since quite a while ago adulated for the slavish inclusion on a portion of its projects yet now tries to rebuff.

Trump has railed secretly about the official discussion directed by Fox's Chris Wallace, the way that the organization was the primary significant news organization to call Arizona for Biden and that one of Fox's journalists affirmed the Atlantic's detailing that Trump had called military assistance individuals "suckers" and "washouts."

"He is truly furious with Fox," said Ruddy, who runs Newsmax, a traditionalist media organization whose link channel the president has advanced as a Fox elective.

After Biden's initiation, Trump is probably going to withdraw first to Florida, where he travels in the colder time of year at his Mar-a-Lago Club, counsels said. While in office, he changed his citizen enrollment from New York to Palm Beach, Fla. Individuals who have examined plans with Trump said he is probably going to promptly get more associated with his organizations where income has plunged.

Trump's daughter Ivanka, child in-law Jared Kushner and other grown-up youngsters have been centered more around their own fates than the president's, despite the fact that their professional alternatives and individual brands are inseparably attached to him, as indicated by a senior organization official who has spoken with relatives.

Indeed, even as Trump and a portion of his lawyers keep on spreading dubious schemes and case he is the legitimate champ of the political race, his political circle has been rising lately to discussing how Trump's post-administration will come to fruition — and how a man fixated on being viewed as a victor would attempt to disinfect the odor of being a political decision failure.

One counsel who as of late talked with the president said that Trump revealed to him he intended to report another mission in three weeks and that he needed to act rapidly to attempt to freeze the huge field of forthcoming 2024 Republican official competitors. That gathering incorporates, in any event, three individuals who have served in the organization: Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and previous US diplomat to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

In any case, different counselors advised that, as is frequently the situation with the ping-ponging president, Trump's perspectives on the issue are continually advancing and he has made no last assurance.