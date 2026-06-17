/DOJ charges five men over alleged White House UFC event attack plot using snipers and drones

The US Justice Department has charged five men over an alleged plan to attack government officials and other attendees at the UFC America 250 event held at the White House on June 14.

The development came after the FBI announced that it had disrupted a suspected plot targeting the high-profile gathering, which was organised on the South Lawn of the White House as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. President Donald Trump attended the event.

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FBI Director Kash Patel said authorities became aware of the threat several days before the event and launched a multi-state operation that resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects.

"On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region, and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," Patel wrote on US social media platform X.

The accused were identified as Tycen C Proper, 19, of Ohio; Bryan Omar Roa, 24, of California; Michael Alan Thomas, 32, of California; Daniel K Eskridge, 32, of Missouri; and Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 31, of Nebraska.

Investigators allege the plan involved drones and a sniper team

According to court documents, investigators believe the suspects planned to use drones to create panic among attendees and force crowds to move in a particular direction.

Prosecutors alleged that the fleeing crowd would then have been targeted by a sniper team. Authorities further claimed a second group of attackers intended to breach the White House gate as part of the operation.

Group members stated that they wanted "to protect the United States, which they believed was headed in the wrong direction", an FBI document said.

The alleged plot came to light through Tycen Proper after his mother contacted local authorities on June 10. She reportedly raised concerns about his recent firearms purchases and online communications with a group that described itself as being made up of former military members and Christian-based participants.

Prosecutors said the group allegedly discussed launching a revolution by targeting what it described as high-value individuals, including politicians and wealthy people attending the UFC event.

Court filings stated that members of the group discussed issues including government corruption, the handling of the Epstein files, data centres and other government-related grievances.

If convicted of conspiracy to murder, each of the five suspects faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. Proper also faces three additional charges, including conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 2