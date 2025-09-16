/Doha Summit: Gulf states say US should ‘use its influence’ to rein in Israel

The Gulf states called on their close ally, the United States, to use its leverage to rein in Israel following unprecedented Israeli strikes on Hamas in Qatar last week, reported AFP on Monday. “We also expect our strategic partners in the United States to use their influence on Israel in order for it to stop this behaviour... They have leverage and influence on Israel, and it's about time that this leverage and influence be used,” Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said in a press conference after the Doha Summit.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, said, “Arab and Muslim leaders have come together to express their unified stance against the Israeli attack on Qatar. They asserted that the attack on an Islamic and Arab country and member of the UN is an unprecedented escalation and a threat to international peace and security.”

This emergency summit in Doha is not a dependency summit, but a message to the entire world that as Arab and Islamic countries, we reject any aggression, and we assert that the Palestinian cause would remain central until the Palestinian people regain their full rights, al-Ansari told reporters.

As per the final statement, the Council of the League of Arab States adopted the resolution “Shared Vision for Security and Cooperation in the Region”, doing so “to reaffirm the concept of collective security and shared destiny of Arab and Islamic States, the necessity of unity in facing common challenges and threats, and the importance of beginning to put in place the required implementation mechanisms”.

The signatories also underscored the need to end Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land along the 1967 lines and to rid the region of nuclear weapons.

The final statement said that Israel’s brutal aggression against Qatar undermines any prospects for peace in the region. The signees condemned Israel’s cowardly and illegal attack on the State of Qatar.

It added that the attack on a neutral mediation venue undermines international peacemaking processes.