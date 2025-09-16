/Income Tax return filing deadline extended for a day, till Tuesday, Sept 16

The Income Tax Department on Monday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 by a day to Tuesday, September 16. The announcement was made late on Monday night. The move came after people complained of glitches in the Income Tax department portal.

“The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRS for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025,” the Income Tax department's handle posted on X at 11.48 pm.

The e-filing portal, it said, would remain in maintenance mode from midnight to 2.30 am on Tuesday to enable changes in the utilities.

In a new post on X minutes later, the department said that over 7.3 crore Income Tax returns had been filed till Monday, which was a new record.

“A record 7.3 crore+ ITRs have been filed till 15th Sept 2025, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore. We sincerely thank taxpayers & professionals for their timely compliance. To facilitate further filings of ITRs, the due date has been extended by one day (16th September 2025),” the post said.

On Monday evening, following complaints from tax filers, the department shared a guide on resolving browser issues. However, several people still complained that the glitches continued even after following the steps.

Earlier on Sunday, the Income Tax Department had dismissed some reports claiming that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns has been extended beyond September 15. Addressing the fake news being circulated on social media platforms, the Income Tax Department said that “The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.”